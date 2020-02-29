Betty Ruth Rogers Cunningham Henry, of Alcoa, will turn 84 years old on March 1, 2020. She was born in Alcoa in 1935 to the late Travis and Reba Rogers. The celebration for Betty will be on Sunday, March 1 at 4 p.m. at her home, 1746 Ramsay St., Alcoa.
Her family includes husband, Frank Henry; children, Reba Lee Smith (Maryville), Carlos Cunningham (Rockford), Chuck Henry (Maryville), Vikki Fuzzell (Maryville) and Alan Henry (Knoxville); and nine grandchildren.
Betty was employed at UTK in the personnel department. She enjoys spending time with her Friendsville friends and Ballplay friends.
She has been an Alcoa resident all of her life and graduated from Alcoa High School.
