Herb Bishop, of Rockford, will celebrate his 84th birthday on Feb. 10. He will share the birthday with his family at home. He was born to the late Greene and Lola Mae Bishop in Rockford in 1936.
He retired from UPS in 1998. Herb is a member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church since 1982. He enjoys the Sunday School class studying the Bible and worship service as well. He loves the time he has to visit with good friends before and after the services.
His family includes wife, Jean Bishop; children, Janet Kegel and Kimb Kerr, both of Rockford; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Herb is the patriarch of his clan. His family loves and respects him as do friends. Having been on this earth for 84 years he has much knowledge of many things that he freely shares with anyone who asks.
