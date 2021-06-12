Jean Bishop, of Rockford, will celebrate her 84th birthday on June 19, 2021, with family.
She is a Christian and served as pianist at Rockford Baptist Church for many years. She continues to enjoy playing hymns for her family, and if opportunity arises Jean is quick to share the love of Jesus. She attends Madison Avenue Baptist Church. She also enjoys cooking fresh vegetables from the garden and baking goodies.
Her family includes husband of 66 years, Herb; daughters, Janet Kegel and Kim Kerr; grandsons, Josh Covington (deceased), Caleb (Jenna) Covington and Daniel Roysden; and great-grandson, Joshua Allen Roysden (and his mother, Holly).
