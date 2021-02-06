Herb Bishop will celebrate his 85th birthday on Feb. 10, 2021, with a private celebration. He was born on Feb. 10, 1936.
Herb is married to his high school sweetheart, Jean Burchfield Bishop. They have been married for 65 years. Herb’s family includes his wife; daughters, Janet Kegel and Kimb Kerr; grandsons, Josh Covington (deceased), Caleb Covington (Jenna) and Daniel Roysden (Holly); great-grandson Joshua Allen Roysden; and many extended family members who respect him as Patriarch and turn to him for guidance.
He retired from UPS in 1998 after 29 years of delivering in downtown Knoxville. He loved that route and made lots of friends, not only on his route, but also with coworkers. Herb was ordained as a deacon years ago at Rockford Baptist Church, and continued to serve at Madison Avenue Baptist with a move there around 1982. Currently, he is an inactive deacon. Before COVID-19, he always enjoyed attending church, especially Sunday school and he misses it greatly. He has always been devoted to the Bible and reads it daily.
