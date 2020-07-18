Sixteen students from the Blount County area were named to the president’s list at Roane State Community College, in Harriman. They are: Bethany Cable, Amanda Cagle, Morgan Gardner, Stephanie Gnann, Sebastian Hutter, Kenlie Langford, Tanya McNamara, Brittany Odell, Kerri Paine, Elizabeth Spetrini, Haley Talbott and Allison Wormsley, all of Maryville; Lauren Iles and Michael Severance, both of Greenback; and Carson Woods and Jessica Poore, both of Seymour. To be eligible, a student must attain a 4.0 gpa with attempting at least 12 credit hours.
