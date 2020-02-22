Many Blount County natives were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. They are: Aaron T. Barlow, Jordan A. Hoyos, Brittany E. Lorenzo, Lauren K. Moore, Taylor R. Moore and Lindsay E. Murray, all of Alcoa; Kasidy E. Dunn and Haley N. Summers, both of Friendsville; Tyler N. Indranoi, Robert B. Patterson and Brandon M. Rhyno, all of Greenback; Andrew O. Hodgin, Dustin M. Howard, Justin Russell, Jonavin J. Turner and Kylie J. Winchester, all of Louisville; Kimmel G. Baerns, Tristan M. Best, Seth W. Bowden, Brittany L. Bracey, Haley D. Breeden, Michaela C. Brewer, Patsy E. Brooks, Timmy M. Callahan, Bailey A. Carnes, Samuel A. Cody, Demi R. Coleman, Caitlin T. Conner, Bradley J. Decker, James Elliott, Haley M. Gomez, Meredith A. Graham, Caleigh M. Hall, John B. Harbin, Joseph T. Headrick, Joseph B. Hendrick, Jasmyn E. Herrell, Lindsay J. Holliday, Madison D. Holliday, Alexis M. Hunt, Allie E. Israel, Richmond Ivens, Karina Jurayeva, Sarah Lawson, Robert E. Lay, Toni S. Matheson, Tanner R. McGruther, Hannah G. Mehaffey, Brooke A. Mende, Emily C. Meng, Olivia M. Moder, Abigail E. Moore, Carson R. Morgan, Carrie E. Myers, Alaina K. Olson, Abigail E. Pace, Srushti A. Patel, Jessica S. Payne, Caroline R. Pridmore, Rachel M. Reid, Alex W. Riegle, Mason D. Seitz, Bailey N. Sellers, Angela E. Sexton, Corey P. Shaffer, Alexandria E. Shepherd, Timothy O. Shultz, Kyler B. Sudhoff, Avery G. Sugg, Allie E. Taylor, Kiersten L. Vandervelde, Daniel T. West and Dru L. Williams, all of Maryville; Jaqueline N. Burns, of Rockford; Caileigh E. Cole, Emmaline K. Combs, Dillon H. Cutshaw, David J. Davis, Abbey K. Dovey, Courtney S. Dyer, Landrie N. Fleming, Haley D. Graves, Nathan S. Harner, Hunter D. Harrison, Megan A. Headrick, Kelsey M. Heck, Samantha L. Kulikowski, Jacob W. Lewis-Jones, Douglas K. Maples, Lauren B. Maxwell, Deidra A. McCroskey, Mason J. McNutt, Abigail Moore, James C. Morgan, Shelby E. Ribblett, Logan E. Rooney, Colin A. Russell, Hannah L. Schrimpsher, Megan B. Smith, Benjamin P. Stephens, Keaton Summers, Amy A. Trater, Nathan P. Wade, Hannah D. Watson and Kelley D. Wolfe, all of Seymour; Sara E. Curtis and Jared R. Webb, of Townsend; and John H. Wagner and Boby K. West; both of Walland.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.