Eighteen Blount County residents were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate. They are: Matthew Mikels, Hannah White, Amanda Brandner, Mikayla Harris, James Thompson and Sydney Wolfenbarger, all of Seymour; Suzanna Moore, Sara Barrett, Sydni Coppinger, Megan Huck, Josie Spivey, Keeley Stooksbury, Brandon Nanney, Jillian Alford and Kirby Reynolds, all of Maryville; Maddison Cooper, of Friendsville; McKenzie Henry, of Louisville; and Sabella Johnson, of Rockford. To be placed on the dean’s list, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.