Maryville College announced that 69 students from Blount County made the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. They are: Channing Bragg, Zachary Cardwell, Frances Foster, Gabrielle Garner and Regan Walczyk, of Alcoa; Aleah Hopkins and Daisy Martin, of Friendsville; Haley Cloud, Sydney O’Hara and Brenna Tipton, of Louisville; Enkhzaya Amarjargal, Alexa Bennett, Rebecca Branton, Eric Breeden, Jacob Brooks, Robert Bryant, Michaela Buchanan, Bryce Byerley, Heather Byrge, Matthew Campbell, Savanna Carney, Robert Clemens, Mary Conner, Riley Cook, Donald Cooper, Kirksey Croft, Clay Dobson, Erika Donovan, Paul Dortmund, Logan Dunn, Christopher Fernandez, Jake Finlay, Molly Folger, Konnor Foxworth, Baleigh Goforth, Savanna Gregory, Jessica Himmelberger, Laura Hitch, Elaina Hudolin, Martina Junod, Tiara Kemp, Lindsey Kizer, Jordan Lyons, Nicholas Mackey, Caroline Malone, Bailey Mary, Katlyne Massey, Kimberly McMahon-Weller, Lilly Nixon-Perkins, Kody Olsen, Kelty Oringderff, Emalee Pressley, Andrew Pugh, Kristopher Seiber, Kyla Smith, Keelin Smith, Axton Sole, Taylor Spratt, Allison Spurlock, Brandon Spurlock, David Steele, Matthew Swartz, William Tate, Bronte Taylor, Benjamin Walker, Zackary Welch and Madison Wilkerson, of Maryville; Courtney Deck, of Rockford; and Matthew Malone, of Townsend. Consideration for the dean’s list is open to full-time students who have a grade point average of at least 3.6 in all work undertaken, no grade below a “C” and no incompletes for the semester.

