Many Blount County locals were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Tennessee Tech University, in Cookeville, Tennessee. They are: Zackary Garner, Philip Tyler and Jack Warwick, all of Alcoa; Faith Adkins, Kirbi Buchanan, Seth Casteel, Camden Laugherty, Sydnie Morton, Casey M. Smith and Randi Williamson, all of Friendsville; Tavin Kilpatrick, James Scarborough and Mikayla Wood, all of Greenback; Rad Cuebas, Melissa Grier, Gabrielle Payette, Tyler Stanifer, Abby Sunshine and Marylin Walker, all of Louisville; Bailey Barham, Kendall Beaty, Robert Beeler, Rebecca Birdwell, Zoey Bolduc, Savannah Bradburn, Spencer Brantley, Matthew Brooks, Lindsey Brown, Sydney Cable, Sarah Caux, Mary Clemmer, Olivia Cline, William Combs, Shawna Coulter, Emily Crawford, Mary Crye, Landon Davis, Halie Deel, Joseph Dennis, Benjamin Ebel, Elizabeth Ellsworth, Cade Evans, Cierra Falcon, James Floyd, Ronald Freeman, Mason Fry, Brennan Garren, Christopher George, Amanda Glover, William Harding, Evan Harper, Addison Hatfield, Emma Hettmansberger, Mason Hobby, Jordan Holt, Julianna Hotchkiss, Adam Kremplewski, Joshua Horenburg, Kati Lowe, Ashton Maples, Allayna Martin, Mary Martin, Gracie McBrayer, Jonathan McCaig, Riley McKinney, Noah Montgomery, Emma Moystner, William Myers, Molly Newman, Allison Ott, Keeley Parton, Daisy Payne, Grave Peiper, Kirsten Potenza, Brooklin Richardson, Courtney Richardson, Caleb Rouse, D'Artagnan Rullan, Karie Schultze, Gregory Shiver, Tanner Shiver, Casey J. Smith, Brett Snoderly, Kaydee Sparks, Jarrett Tallent, Harrison Taylor and Kelcey Tippitt, all of Maryville; William Guinn, Brandon Hines and Amaya Tarver, all of Rockford; Savannah Griffin, of Seymour; and Emilie Koella, of Townsend.
To be included on the dean's list, a student must attend the university full time and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.1 on the 4.0 scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.