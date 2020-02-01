Seventeen Blount County natives were named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Roane State Community College, in Harriman. They are: Lindsey Brown, Bethany Cable, Amanda Cagle, Landon Clark, Morgan Gardner, Destiny Hannah, Sebastian Hutter, Lauren Iles, Jennifer Lane, Tanya McNamara, Kerri Paine, Corey Smith, Haley Talbott and Allison Wormsley, all of Maryville; Michael Severance, of Greenback; Margaret Smith, of Louisville; and James Webb, of Seymour.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.