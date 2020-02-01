Thirty Blount County natives were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Roane State Community College, in Harriman. They are: Lindsey Brown, Mckenzie Burnette, Bethany Cable, Amanda Cagle, Landon Clark, Luke Compton, Morgan Gardner, Destiny Hannah, Sebastian Hutter, Lauren Iles, Paige Lafon, Jennifer Lane, Kenlie Langford, Tanya McNamara, Kerri Paine, Corey Smith, Elizabeth Spetrini, Haley Talbott and Allison Wormsley, all of Maryville; Caitlin Allgood, Jessica Poore, James Webb, Lori Whitaker and Carson Woods; all of Seymour; Elayna Creech and Margaret Smith, both of Louisville; Lauren Downey and Mary Klimas, both of Friendsville; and Michael Severance and Hannah McCloud, both of Greenback.
