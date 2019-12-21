Ryan Louallen, of Seymour, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus, Ohio. In order to make the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours. A total of 382 students are included on the list. The students represent 58 Ohio counties, 10 states and four countries.

