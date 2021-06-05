Eleven students from Blount County were named to winter 2021 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University. The winter term runs from January to May.
The students are: Brenda Byrd, of Friendsville; Eric Rhyno, of Greenback; Kelsey Jones, Duvall Williams, Trevor Leonard, Sandra Fonseca and Samantha Quesenberry, all of Maryville; Betty Lands, of Rockford; Tiffany Brustowicz and Nathan Maples, both of Seymour; and Stacy Woodward, of Vonore.
The president's list honors full-time students who earn a grade point average of 3.7 or above.
