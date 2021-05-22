Ten Blount students were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee. They are: Sieanna Cameron, Taylor Goforth and Carson Wells, all of Friendsville; Katelyn Lara, of Louisville; and Abigail Arnold, Anya Best, Andrew Coulter, German Lemus-Guzman, Emily Morton and Maggie Smith, all of Maryville.
The dean’s list honors students who earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
