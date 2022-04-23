Blount Memorial Hospital's Breast Health Center earned accreditation renewal from the American College of Radiology through mid-2025 after completing a survey performed by the Committee on Mammography Accreditation of the Commission on Quality and Safety.
The Blount Memorial Breast Health Center has maintained its accreditation since 1995.
The Breast Health Center has two mammography units that both received 2D and 3D imaging accreditation. The accreditation process includes an image review, a quality control review and proof that all personnel are current on license credentials and continuing education credits. The imaging equipment at The Breast Health Center was inspected and approved for use by a medical physicist in accordance with ACR guidelines.
Every three years, The Breast Health Center undergoes ACR accreditation. It is also accredited by the Food and Drug Administration and has undergone yearly inspections to maintain that accreditation since 1985.
