Several students were recognized for their academic achievements for the fall 2021 at Roane State Community College in Harriman. Named to the President’s List for a 4.0 grade point average are: Sara Blevins, Richard Cornwell, Alisha Eades, Stephanie Gnann, Jessica Johnson, Rachel McCall, Kerri Paine, Ramsey Ricketts, Olivia Saccullo, Peyton Underwood, and Kelsey Woods, of Maryville; Dunkan Gibson, of Louisville; Madison Griffeth, of Greenback; Keela Phegley, of Townsend; Christina Sydeski Greuel and Sarai Villalobos, of Friendsville; and Kara Wyatt, of Seymour.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.