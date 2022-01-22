The University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has recognized several Blount County students for their academic achievements for the fall 2021 term. Named to the President’s List for holding a 4.0 grade point average are: Kathryn Brinkley, Cori Depew, Kylee Eichman, Emily Jones, and Megan Underwood, of Maryville. Named to the Dean’s List for holding a 3.5 or higher grade point average are: Kasey Grizzell, of Greenback; Emmagrace Gardner, of Louisville; and Colton Griffith, Reagan Lewis, Judson Lindley, Madeline Matzek, Riann McMillan, Andrew Sanders, and Jacob Wall, of Maryville.

Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.