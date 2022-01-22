The University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has recognized several Blount County students for their academic achievements for the fall 2021 term. Named to the President’s List for holding a 4.0 grade point average are: Kathryn Brinkley, Cori Depew, Kylee Eichman, Emily Jones, and Megan Underwood, of Maryville. Named to the Dean’s List for holding a 3.5 or higher grade point average are: Kasey Grizzell, of Greenback; Emmagrace Gardner, of Louisville; and Colton Griffith, Reagan Lewis, Judson Lindley, Madeline Matzek, Riann McMillan, Andrew Sanders, and Jacob Wall, of Maryville.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.