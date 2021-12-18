Several area students were honored for their academic work after the fall 2021 semester by University of the Cumberlands located in Williamsburg, Ky. Named to the President’s List for a 4.0 grade point average was Destiny Haworth of Maryville. To the Dean’s List, recognizing students with a 3.5 or higher grade point average were: Hallie Brackett and Samuel Morris of Maryville, Lucas McKeehan of Alcoa, and Olivia McCarrell of Seymour.
