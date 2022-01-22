Several Blount County students were honored for their academic work during the fall 2021 term at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Named to the President’s List for a 3.700 or higher grade point average are Erin Stout, Johnathan Gorenflo, Trevor Leonard, William Haynie and Antonia Bate, of Maryville; Nathan Maples, Eryn Wade, Joel Stewart and Lisa Knutsen, of Seymour; Betty Melhorn and Crystal Rylowicz, of Rockford; Gabriella Watts, of Alcoa; and Brenda Byrd, of Friendsville. Named to the Dean’s List for a 3.500-3.699 grade point average are Amber Ricketts and Taylor Wolfinger, of Maryville.
