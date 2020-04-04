Nicholas Boyd

U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Boyd

 Courtesy U.S. Navy

Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Boyd, a Blount County native, fires an M240B-machine gun during a live fire drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton March 18, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

