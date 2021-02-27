Jenna Brackett, of Maryville, received a Bachelor of Science in Biology with Summa Cum Laude honors from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on December 12, 2020. She will be applying to medical schools this spring with plans to continue her education.
