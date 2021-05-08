Bradley Moore, a senior at Maryville High School, was awarded the Kimberly-Clark Bright Future Scholarship. Recipients of the scholarship are chosen based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, work experience and community involvement.
Moore plans to attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He is the son of Dr. Genevieve and Curtis Moore of Maryville.
