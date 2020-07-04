Ruth Irwin Burch, of Maryville, celebrated her 97th birthday on June 25, 2020, with her family in her carport. She was born in 1923 to the late Ralph W. Irwin Sr. and the late Besse Kinnamon Irwin, of Maryville. Ruth has spent her life caring for her family. She graduated from Porter High School and is a member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.
Her family includes her late husband, Daniel L. Burch Sr.; children, Patsy Barbee, Sharon Shields and Danny (Kathy) Burch; grandchildren, Kim Burch, Jeff Shields and Jason Shields; and great-grandchildren, Alex Shields and Molly Shields.
