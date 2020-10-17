Alton “Cecil” Carmen, of Maryville, will celebrate his 95th birthday on Oct. 23, 2020. He was born in 1925 in Nashville, TN, to the late Mr. and Mrs. B.P. Carmen, and raised in Nashville, TN.
He later moved to Maryville, where he retired from Production Credit Association and Williams Realty.
He was married to the late, Lorena Avril Carmen for 65 years. His family also includes his children, Elizabeth (Bill) Pedersen and Frank Carmen, of Maryville. He has six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He attends Maryville First United Methodist Church and Walland United Methodist Church.
He has always been actively involved in the community and has especially devoted his time to working with youth in agricultural organizations and the Boy Scouts of America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.