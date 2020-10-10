Christine Hines Clark, of Maryville, will celebrate her 95th birthday on Oct. 23, 2020. She was born in Wildwood, Tennessee, in 1925.
Her family includes late husband, Harold Clark; daughter, Beverly Coleman, of Maryville; son, Mike (Julia Frances) Clark, of Knoxville; one grandchild, Wendy (Sean) McGuire; and two great-grandchildren, Tyler White and Lilly McGuire, of Maryville.
Christine was employed at Alcoa Tenn Federal Credit Union and is an active member of First Baptist Church Maryville.
There will be a drive-by celebration at her home, 120 Sandidge Road, Maryville, 37804, on Oct. 18 from 2-3:30 p.m. You are welcome to decorate your cars, make signs or just drive by a wave! A basket for cards will be provided.
