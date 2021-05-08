Corrine Audrey Nief earned a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. She will be attending Stanford University in California to pursue an MD on full scholarship.
Nief graduated from Loudon High School and Baylor University. She is the daughter of Glenn and Elaine Best Nief, of Tellico Village, and the granddaughter of Betty and the late Herman Best, of Maryville.
