Doris Johnson Crowder, of Maryville, turned 90-years-old on Sept. 4, 2020. She was born in Maryville in 1930 to the late Galen Sr. and Hazel Johnson.
Her family includes her late husband, James “Jim” V. Crowder; children, Janice (Miguel) Ramos, of Maryville, and the late Joe Crowder; and two grandchildren.
She worked as a secretary at First Christian Church before retiring.
Doris is a member at First Christian Church in Maryville, an avid reader and former volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society. She loves to visit the Smoky Mountains. Her family and church are very important to her.
Doris celebrated her birthday with family, as her party was canceled due to COVID-19.
