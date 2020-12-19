Manuel Crye, of Maryville, is turning 80 years old on Dec. 23, 2020.

He is retired from Twin City Buick after many years of working as a mechanic. Gardening, yardwork and watching old westerns and NASCAR are his hobbies.

He will celebrate with his wife, Jane; daughter, Cindy Felty; granddaughter, Casey Moses; and light of his life, great-grandson, Conor Moses.

