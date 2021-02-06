Vance Davis, of Maryville, was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa.
In order to be included on the list, a student must have a minimum 4.0 grade point average in all academic subjects and a minimum of nine graded hours with a 4.0 grade point average.
