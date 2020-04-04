Jared Douglas of Maryville, is one of the 61 cadets who will comprise the Summerall Guards for The Citadel Class of 2021. Known around the United States as one of the elite military drill troupes, membership is a high honor at the military college in Charleston, South Carolina.
