Dr. Melissa E. Berry, of Maryville, was promoted to chief administrative officer of Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians. Berry served as the first director of human resources at the organization, as well as vice president of human resources and senior vice president of human resources and administration. Berry holds a doctorate degree in industrial/organizational psychology from the University of Tulsa and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee,
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.