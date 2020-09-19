Jane McDonald Duncan, of Maryville, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sept. 21, 2020. She was born in Maryville to the late Robert F. and Ida McDonald.
Her family includes her late husband, Charley W. Duncan; children, Janice (Harold) Ritchey, of Maryville; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Jane was employed at White Store/Food City and is a lifetime member of Old Piney Grove Baptist Church. She has lived all of her 90 years at the family “homeplace” on Mel Hall Road in Maryville.
