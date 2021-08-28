Doris Eaves celebrated her 96th birthday on Aug. 23 with her card playing friends, Barbara Anderson Coulter, Luanna Shelton, Barbara Lowe, Anita Forsythe and Pat Rose. She is a role model for others by keeping active in her church, Monte Vista Baptist, staying physically fit by walking and socially by maintaining close ties with her daughters, Pam and LeeAnn and their families, as well as her many friends.
