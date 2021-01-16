Zachary Edwards, of Lenoir City, was named to the fall 2020 dean's honor roll at Oklahoma State University, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Students with a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the dean’s honor roll.
