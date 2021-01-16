Eight Blount County locals received degrees from Carson-Newman University.
They are: Robert Bradshaw, of Alcoa, Master of Arts in Applied Theology; Brett Kleinhans, of Louisville, Master of Science in Counseling with a focus on Clinical Mental Health Counseling; Brendan Campbell, of Maryville, Master of Business Administration; Hunter Lawson, of Maryville, Master of Business Administration; Diana O'Neil, of Maryville, Master of Science in Counseling with a focus on Professional School Counseling; Rachel Peters, of Maryville, Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Studies; Jonathan Sabo, of Maryville, Bachelor of Arts in Biology; and Benton Wilson, of Maryville, Master of Business Administration.
