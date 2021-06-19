Eight Blount County students were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. They are: Kasey Grizzell, of Greenback; Emmagrace Gardner, of Louisville; Lauren Dixon, Colton Griffith, Judson Lindley, Vanessa Vaughn and Kendra Zebroski, all of Maryville; and Devin Mcwatters, of Seymour.
Students must achieve academic records of 3.5 or above to make dean’s list.
