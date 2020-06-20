Marcella K. Emrick, of Alcoa, celebrated her 90th birthday on June 10. She was born in 1930 in Waverly, Ohio. She had lived in Alcoa since 1992. She enjoys reading, is an avid quilter and was one of the first members of the Foothills Quilters Group. She is a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.
