Four Maryville students and one from Alcoa made the spring 2020 dean’s list at Bethel University’s College of Professional Studies in McKenzie by maintaining 3.7 grade-point averages and completing at least 12 credit hours.
Honored were Jason Culvahouse, Michael Krausz, Dwight Porter II and James Sparks, all of Maryville; and Haley Jamison, of Alcoa.
