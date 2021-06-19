Five Blount County students were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama. They are: Ellie Johnson, Mary Bishop, Brooke Shirley, Miranda Wyatt and Alyssa Gross, all of Maryville.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.
