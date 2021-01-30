Francis Lorene Smith Williams, of Maryville, is celebrating her 102nd birthday. She was born Feb. 3, 1919 and grew up in Bell Buckle, Tennessee along with three sisters and three brothers.
She married Joe Harris Williams on April 12, 1936. She has two sons, Glenn (Marilyn) and Gerry (Gail) along with six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She worked as a bookkeeper with Minton’s Clothiers, United Cities Gas Company and also Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Maryville. The Williamses were married for more than 69 years. Joe passed away in 2006.
Mrs. Williams is a member at First United Methodist Church of Alcoa. She has been able to remain in her home with assistance from caregiver Joanne Denton, friends and family.
