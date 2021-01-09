Four Blount County locals were named to the fall 2020 chancellor's honor roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin. They are: Jasmine Bryant, who received high honors; Michael Davis, who received high honors; Justin Sailors, who received highest honors; and Makara McDonald, who received highest honors. Bryant, Davis and Sailors are from Maryville and McDonald is from Walland.
To be eligible for the chancellor’s honor roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the chancellor’s honor roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
