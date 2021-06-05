Four students from Blount County were named to the spring 2021 chancellor’s honor roll at UT Martin, in Martin, Tennessee. They are: Jasmine N. Bryant, Michael B. Davis and Justin C. Sailors, all of Maryville; and Makara L. McDonald, of Walland. To be eligible for the chancellor’s honor roll, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit and achieve a 3.2 grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the list with honors (3.2-3.49), high honors (3.5-3.79) or highest honors (3.8-4.0). David and Sailors made honors, Bryant made high honors and McDonald made highest honors.
