Four students from Blount County were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Furman University, in Greenville, South Carolina. They are: Reagan Munday, of Louisville; Madison Drake, Eva Kiser and Mac Roberts, all of Maryville.
Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher.
