Four students from Blount County were named to the winter 2021 dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University. The winter term runs from January to May.
The students are: Danielle MacDonald, of Alcoa; and Victoria Young, Gloria Gonzalez and Jayne Bradd, all of Maryville.
The dean's list honors full-time students who earn a minimum grade point average of 3.5 to 3.9.
