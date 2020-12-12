Fourteen local students were named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville. They are: Abigail Heinz, of Vonore; Rebecca Moler, Kayla Alewine, Hannah Rodriguez, Natalie Beaty, William Treadway, Colby Vines, Joseph Robinette, David Hair, Elena Overstreet and Matthew Michaud, all of Maryville; Skyla Williams, of Friendsville; and Lauren Herring and George Carter, both of Alcoa. Eligibility for the dean's list is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5, with no grade below a C.
