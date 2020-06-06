Frances Cooper Teffeteller, of Maryville, turned 90 on June 4, 2020. She was born in Blount County to the late Harvey and Beulah McNeilly Cooper in 1930. A celebration will be held at a later date when the pandemic is under control. Family will celebrate at Frances’ home.
Her family includes her late husband, Eldredge Teffeteller; children, Connie (Jimmy) Bradley, of Maryville, and Doug (Debi) Teffeteller, of Maryville; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Frances owned and ran a grocery store at Six Mile for several years. She also worked at Levi’s before finishing her working years helping others file their income taxes.
She has been a member of and attended Piney Grove Baptist Church for over 70 years. She works the newspaper crossword puzzle daily, enjoys working jigsaw puzzles, is a voracious reader and loves visiting with friends and her grandchildren.
