Elizabeth Franklin, of Maryville, will be turning 96 on July 27, 2020. She was born in Dandridge, Tennessee, to Avery and Thelma Jones in 1924.
Her family includes her late husband, Raymond Franklin; children, Jim and Anna Raye Mitchell, of St. Louis, MO, Sunny and Florence Hurst, of Maryville, David and Pat Franklin, of St. Joseph, MI, and Ken and Shirley (deceased) Williams; 25 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Elizabeth has always kept busy with sewing, quilting and volunteering at her church. She is involved with Green Meadow Methodist Church and United Methodist Women.
There will not be a celebration this year due to social distancing.
