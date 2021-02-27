Tyler Gilliland, an eighth grade student at Carpenters Middle School, was recently honored by the Duke University Talent Identification Program (TIP) for his score on the ACT last spring. He received a Grand Recognition medal and a State Recognition medal.
Each year, Duke’s Seventh Grade Talent Search identifies students across the United States who have scored at or above the 95th percentile on a grade-level standardized test. Those students are invited to take the ACT, the same test taken by college bound high school students. For students to qualify for the Grand Recognition Ceremony, a student must have achieved one of the following ACT Scores: greater than or equal to a 30 in English, greater than or equal to a 28 in Math, greater than or equal to a 31 in Reading orgreater than or equal to a 28 in Science.
