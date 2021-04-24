Brenna Greene, of Alcoa, was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. She was initiated at East Carolina University.
Membership into Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only and only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.