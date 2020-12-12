Jason Lynn Greenway has completed studies and graduated from Haslam College of Business at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a Professional MBA degree, on December 11, 2020.
At the Haslam College of Business, he’s employed as a A/V production specialist. He and his wife Sarah have three sons, Jackson, Cooper and Elijah. His parents are Jackie and Cherie Greenway and his grandparents are Juanita Greenway and the late Jackson Greenway and Howard and Willie Trudeau.
